21:58
Reported
News Briefs Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20
US: 54,448 new virus cases in last 24 hours, 1,126 deaths
54,448 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States in the last 24 hours, according to the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As such, the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic now stands at 4,280,135 cases in the United States alone.
1,126 people reportedly died of coronavirus-related complications, for a total of 147,672 so far.
