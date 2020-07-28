Knesset passes grants bill allocating NIS 6.72 billion to citizens

The Knesset has passed a bill allocating grants to the majority of Israeli citizens, in order to enable them to better cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill has now passed in its second and third readings. NIS 6.72 billion has been set aside for the grants.

Since the bill involved a change to a Basic Law, it required a majority of 61 to pass it; indeed, 80 MKs voted in favor, with none opposing.