Mysterious seed packages with Chinese lettering sent to US citizens

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investigating mysterious packages of seeds sent to residents in at least 28 states, possibly from China, NBC News reports.

The packages, displaying Chinese lettering and the words "China Post," were not ordered by those residents who received them. All contained seeds, and some also contained cheap jewelry or other items.

The USDA issued a statement denying any evidence that this was anything more than a sales scam. "USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment," the statement said.

State officials also warned any recipients to handle the packages with care. "If you receive seeds from China, DO NOT PLANT THEM. And don’t throw them in the trash," Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson wrote on his Facebook page.