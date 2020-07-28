Republican proposal for virus relief excludes eviction moratorium

A news series of bills presented by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today do not include an extension on the federal moratorium on evictions that expired four days ago, NBC News reports.

The moratorium expired on July 24, and it had been widely expected that the government would reinstate it. However, the $1 trillion-worth of proposals does not incorporate any such measure.

Democrats recently passed a $3.4 trillion bill in the House that did extend the moratorium on both evictions and foreclosures, for up to a year, and they will likely attempt to negotiate the inclusion of the measure into the final legislation.