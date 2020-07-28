New study: Those over 6ft tall over 2x more likely to contract coronavirus

A new study appears to shed more light on the ways in which coronavirus passes from person to person, The Telegraph reports.

Researchers from Manchester and Open University investigated various physical attributes and living habits affected transmission, and discovered that people over 6 feet tall had more than double the chance of being diagnosed with coronavirus.

They suggest that this shows that the virus transmits via aerosols, and not just via droplets. Previous studies have suggested a similar conclusion, confirmed by other means.

Professor Evan Kontopantelis of Manchester University said: "Though social distancing is still important, because transmission by droplets is still likely to occur, it does suggest that mask wearing may be just as – if not more – effective in prevention. But also, air purification in interior spaces should be further explored."