Minister Eli Cohen attacks MK Zohar for decision to sack Shasha-Biton

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen has sharply attacked coalition chair MK Miki Zohar, following the government's decision to remove MK Yifat Shasha-Biton from her position as head of the Knesset's Coronavirus Committee.

"My dear Miki, when a short person casts a long shadow, you know that the sun is setting. I hope that you'll do your job now and unify the faction," he tweeted.