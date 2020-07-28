|
WHO: Pandemic will be 'one big wave,' not just seasonal
The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that the global tally of coronavirus cases has doubled in the last six weeks, and is now warning that contrary to what it suggested originally, the pandemic will be "one big wave" rather than appearing only seasonally.
WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris stated: "People are still thinking about seasons. What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus and ... this one is behaving differently."
