21:00 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Att-Gen tells police to decide for themselves re: action taken over leaks Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has told the acting Police Commissioner that the police must come to their own decision regarding action to be taken (or not) following the publication of recorded conversations between Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana and the Jerusalem District Commissioner. ► ◄ Last Briefs