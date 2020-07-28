Greece sees uptick in virus cases, blames incoming tourists

While Israel considers recommencing flights to Greece, 52 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed there in the last day, The Guardian reports, for a total of 4,279 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

203 people have died in Greece of coronavirus-related complications, a relatively low number in comparison with other countries in Europe, attributed to strict and prompt enforcement of lockdown measures. Now the Greek government is suggesting that the latest rise in cases is at least in part due to tourists bringing the virus with them, and has stated that face masks will become mandatory from tomorrow in almost all public indoor spaces.