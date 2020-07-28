Italian PM wants to extend state of emergency for another 3 months

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is seeking to extend his government's state of emergency beyond the six-month period announced at the end of January, The Guardian reports. Conte has requested that the period be extended until October.

Conte explained that as "the virus ... has not run its course [it] would be incongruous to abruptly suspend such an effective measure," but opposition parties are objecting, pointing out that the rate of contagion has dropped dramatically in recent weeks.

More than 35,000 people have died since the outbreak of the pandemic in Italy, due to coronavirus-related complications. The country has confirmed around 246,500 cases, and is continuing to report new diagnoses. The government argues that the existence of a state of emergency makes it easier to declare "red zones" if necessary, and to allocate resources quickly as needed.