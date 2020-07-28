'Coronavirus grants' should arrive in bank accounts within the week

The Finance Committee is to convene shortly to approve the revised outline for "coronavirus grants" to citizens, and the bill will then head to the Knesset where it is expected to quickly pass its second and third readings.

If everything goes according to plan, money will reach citizens' bank accounts in the coming days.

Finance Committee chair MK Moshe Gafni and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz reached an agreement earlier today regarding revisions to the grants, including additional sums for discharged soldiers and children beyond the third in a family also being taken into consideration.