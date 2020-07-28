MK Zohar: Obligation of any government to impose coalition discipline

Coalition chair MK Miki Zohar has defended the decision to remove MK Yifat Shasha-Biton from her position as head of the Knesset's coronavirus committee, taking to Twitter to explain the government's position.

"It is my job and my duty to safeguard the integrity of the coalition," he wrote. "Lately, coalition discipline has become rather lax, which makes it very difficult for us to get things done for the good of the country.

"The decision that I reached together with the Prime Minister was to impose sanctions on anyone who breaches coalition discipline, which has been the common practise of all governments for generations. Unfortunately, there are people who find it difficult to accept criticism and instead choose to attack those who are fighting on the same team."