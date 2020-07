19:34 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Health Min: 486 deaths from COVID-19; 1,363 new cases since midnight The Health Ministry reports that a total of 486 deaths have now occurred due to infection with COVID-19. Since midnight, 1,363 new cases have been reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs