|
19:27
Reported
News BriefsAv 7, 5780 , 28/07/20
Anti-Netanyahu movement demands permission to protest
The Black Flags anti-Netnyahu movement behind many recent protests has demanded permission to demonstrate outside the home of Minister of the Interior Amir Ohana.
"We demand permission to demonstrate outside the home of the minister in charge of Netanyahu's security. Opposite an empty street. There is no reason that the police should not allow this expression of our democratic rights," movement representatives said.
Last Briefs