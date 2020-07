18:58 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Report: Israeli actress Shira Haas nominated for Emmy award Kann News reports that twenty-five year old Israeli actress Shira Haas has been nominated for an Emmy award. Emmy awards are given for outstanding performances on television. ► ◄ Last Briefs