Youth shot on roof near Aish HaTorah yeshiva in Old City

A youth who was standing on the roof of a building adjacent to the Aish Hatorah yeshiva in the Old City was shot twice on Friday afternoon just before the Sabbath began. One bullet grazed his neck and the other lodged in his chest. He was rushed to Sha'arei Tzedek Hospital and is in good condition following surgery to removed the bullet.

The bullets apparently came from the direction of the Temple Mount which is located directly opposite the yeshiva and police believe the shooting to be a terrorist act.