Gov't grants: NIS 500 for first 4 kids: NIS 300 for each additional

The Finance Minister and Chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee have decided that in addition to the NIS 500 grant that will be provided to families for their first four children 17 or under, an additional grant of NIS 300 shekels will be provided for the fifth child and each additional child after that.

Every Israeli 18 or over will receive a grant of NIS 750 and each soldier upon completion of IDF service will receive a grant of NIS 500.