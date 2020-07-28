Leftist MK: 'State of Israel does not include all of Land of Israel'

Leftist Knesset member Yair Golan (Meretz) spoke before the Knesset on the 15th anniversary of withdrawal from the Kush Katif communities and disengagement from the Gaza Strip, which has been followed by a consistent barrage of rockets from that territory into Israel ever since.

"The disengagement was a demonstration of what we understand or will understand in the future, that we need to separate from the Palestinians," Golan claimed.

"The State of Israel does not inlcude all of the Land of israel. It is also forbidden that Israel become a halachic (Jewish law based) state. And in this matter the majority of the public stands with me," he continued.

"Annexation will bring a great catastrophe upon us. Disengagement is the basic condition for creating a better future," Golan concluded.