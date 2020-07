17:28 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Chief Rabbi rules: 'Asymptomatic coronavirus carriers must fast' The Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel Rav Yitzchak Yosef has ruled that those who test positive for COVID-19 and show symptoms associated with infection are exempt from the Tisha B'Av fast that begins tomorrow night. Those who have tested positive as virus carriers but are asymptomatic, however, are still required to fast. ► ◄ Last Briefs