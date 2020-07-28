Rav Lowenstein: 'Don't use the term conversion therapy'

The head of the Bnei David pre-army preparatory program in the Samarian community of Eli spoke with Arutz Sheva about the pitfalls of using the term 'conversion therapy' when discussing treatment for those who wish to change their sexual orientation from homosexual to straight.

"'Conversion therapy' is a frightening term," Lowenstein said. "This term is associated with previous inhumane practices such as shock therapy, tasers, and other methods that inflicted bodily harm. These methods have been replaced by humane psychological treatment. This treatment allows a return to a normative life with the opposite sex."

"The progressives claim that this treatment does not work and we claim that it does. They also say that it's not appropriate to say we want to help because the moment you talk about helping you are defining homosexuality as non-normative and they want to make it normative. But it's not normative and it's not moral either," Lowenstein concluded.