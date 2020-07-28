Defense Minister Gantz: 'Israeli air force capacity is limitless'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the Nevatim air force base in the Negev today and expressed his pride in the capacity of the IAF (Israeli Air Force) to strike at any time anywhere in the region.

"I am concluding a visit to the Adir squadron, one of the most sophisticated squadrons in the IAF. We possess the ability to strike instantly at any distance. The nations around us -- Syria, Lebanon, and Iran -- and all those engaged in terrorism should be advised that Israel has limitless capacity along with the capability to utilize it."