'Take control over area C to restrain Palestinian construction'

Over 60% of Judea and Samaria which is known as Area C is under Israeli control and the charmain of the Judea and Samaria Council David Elhiani wants to keep it that way.

In the run-up to a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee tomorrow, Elhiani spoke out against the massive illegal Arab construction being carried out in Area C.

"This construction is part of an organized plan of the Palestinian Authority to take over territory under Israeli control. The plan is fully backed by the European Union and other governments," Elhiani lamented.

"The local authorities must enforce the laws against illegal construction in Area C in order to restrain further development of open land," Elhiani added.