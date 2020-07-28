Report of Arab MK feud: 'Are there no homosexuals in Arab society?"

Kann News reports that some Arab Knesset members rebuked others who had claimed that homosexuality does not exist in the Arab sector with this question: "Are there no homosexuals in Arab society?"

At a meeting of the Arab Joint List party that includes fifteen Knesset members from several Arab parties, members of the United Arab List (one of the Joint List parties) were chastised after claiming that "the phenomenon of homosexuality barely exists in Arab society."

The discussion occurred against the backdrop of legislation that would ban conversion therapy for homosexuals.