16:01 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 East Jerusalem: Pistol found in Silwan, just outside Old City Today pollice and an IDF Border Patrol unit searched an Arab residence for weapons in the neighborhood of Silwan on the southern outskirts of the Old city. They found a pistol under a mattress and brought two men in their twenties in for questioning. ► ◄ Last Briefs