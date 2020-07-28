Supreme Court to revisit adulterous wife's claim on husband's property

The Supreme Court will revisit an adulterous wife's claim on her husband's property as part of their divorce settlement.

The case involves property inherited by the husband prior to his marriage. The wife claimed she was entitled to share in this asset as part of her divorce settlement with her husband.

The husband objected based on Israeli law which does not automatically allow a spouse to share in ownership of an asset that the other spouse owned prior to the marriage, especially since the spouse claiming an ownership share in this case had engaged in an adulterous relationship during the marriage.

The case was initially brought before a Beit Din or religious court which ruled in favor of the husband.

The woman then appealed to the Supreme Court which also ruled in favor of the husband. However, the woman went to the Supreme Court a second time and backed by activist women's groups succeeded in being granted another opportunity to present her case. This second appeal before the Supreme Court is set to be heard in two weeks.