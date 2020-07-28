MK Shaked: 'The skies are closed to flying, the govt. does nothing'

Former Minister of Justice and current Yamina Knesset member Ayelet Shaked expressed her dismay at the continued shutdown of flights of out Israel as well as flights into Israel from many foreign countries.

"The world will get used to working without Israel if the skies remain closed. The time to set up a testing lab at Ben Gruion Airport for incoming passengers came and went two weeks ago," Shaked lamented.

"The government of Israel has once again fallen asleep on the job. For many months the skies have been closed. This has been a severe blow to the Israeli economy -- to the high tech industry, to our ability to conduct business. The world will get used to doing business without Israel," she warned.

"In Germany, for instance, there is a laboratory at the airport. Whoever arrives from a problematic country takes a test at the lab. He gets a result within three hours and if it is negative he is free to go. But the government of Israel as usual does nothing. It does not set up a lab at the airport and wastes time. The livelihood of tens of thousands depends on this but the government sleeps.," Shaked added.