|
15:25
Reported
News BriefsAv 7, 5780 , 28/07/20
Knesset hearing: 'We were shot by water cannons at point blank range'
One of those injured by water cannon during a recent anti-government protest spoke out in a Knesset hearing today on the use of this method of crowd dispersal.
"We were trapped between two rows of police. Then water cannons arrived and began shooting blasts of water from point blank range," Kalanit Sharon testified. "I received a blast of water directly into my right ear and several seconds later received a blast directly on my head," she added.
Last Briefs