Health Minister: 'Masks help but citizens need to exercise caution'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visited Soroka Hospital in Beersheba today and came away with praise for the medical teams they met there.

"I was impressed by the dedication of the medical teams," Netanyahu said. "As of now the hospitals can cope with the critical patients, but there is still an issue of manpower, of when we reach the breaking point where they tell us they cannot accept any new patients. We still have room for them at the present time," he added.

"I am certain that the additional doctors and nurses we have brought to battle the corona crisis will help Soroka and other hospitals," Edelstein said. "We are looking for creative solutions that will allow us to divert more medical staff to work on the corona and while bringing in non-medical employees for administrative work," he added.

Speaking of the corona crisis in general, Edelstein stated:" Masks help but citizens still need to exercise caution."