Muslim population of Israel: 1.636 million

At the end of 2019, the Muslim population in Israel was estimated at 1.636 million, which is 17.9% of the total population of Israel. This is an increase of 37,000 residents compared to the end of 2018, according to CBS data published on the occasion of the Muslim Feast of the Sacrifice holiday.

The city of Jerusalem has the highest number of Muslim residents, 346,000, which is 21.1% of all Muslims in Israel and 36.9% of all city residents.

The Muslim population is a young population: the percentage of children aged 0-14 is high - 33.4% and the percentage of people aged 65 and over is low - 4.3%.

In 2018, the average marriage age of first-time Muslim grooms was 26.5 and of first-time Muslim brides 22.6, lower than for other religious girls.