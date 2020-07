13:33 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Chabad steps up to provide summer camps for hospitalized kids Read more Rabbi Tzemach Menachem Mendel Lieberman speaks with ILTV about program providing hospitalized kids with summer camps. ► ◄ Last Briefs