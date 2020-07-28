30 year old in critical condition after resuscitation at accident

The medical teams of the United Hatzalah performed resuscitation operations on a 30-year-old driver at the Regba junction.

Noam Lifshin, head of the Akko-Yassif United Hatzalah branch, said: "When I first arrived at the scene, I encountered a driver without a pulse or breath in his vehicle at the scene of an accident involving two vehicles."

"I began resuscitation operations as other medics joined me, and we continued resuscitation operations until an intensive care ambulance arrived."