Netanya: Two youths in moderate and light condition after heat stroke

Two men in their 30s were treated by the medical teams of United Hatzalah as a result of heat stroke and loss of fluids on Pinsker Street in Netanya.

Shai Romano, a paramedic from United Hatzalah who arrived at the scene first, described that there were "two young men who were located by passers-by lying on the sidewalk as a result of fluid loss and heat stroke."

"We gave them first aid and then one of them was evacuated in moderate condition to Laniado Hospital. For the other young man who, after the first aid, refused to be evacuated to a hospital, I bought a drink and he moved to a shady place."