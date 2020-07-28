Netanyahu holds Northern Command security assessment

This morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a Northern Command security assessment with the participation of Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Commander of the Northern Command and other senior officials, and also heard security briefings.

"Yesterday's action was important, it prevented intrusion into our territory. Everything that is happening right now is the result of an attempt to establish a military base in our region by Iran and its metastases in Lebanon. Nasrallah is serving this Iranian interest at the expense of the Lebanese state. I do not suggest anyone try the IDF or State of Israel. We are determined to defend ourselves. "