Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20
Unemployment benefits for those 67 and over also extended to July 2021
The Finance Committee updated the economic plan and as part of it it was decided to extend the entitlement to unemployment benefits for those aged 67 and over who have been on unpaid leave until June 2021.
In the original economic plan, the unemployment benefit for the entire population was extended until June 2021, but the unemployment benefit for those aged 67 and over was initially only extended until December 2020.
