Dr. Sharon Elrai appointed public health services head

Minister of Health Edelstein, and the Director General of his office, Prof. Hezi Levy, appointed Dr. Sharon Elrai to the position of interim Head of the Public Health Service in place of Prof. Siegal Sadetzki. The appointment was approved by the Civil Service Commissioner.

According to Health Minister Edelstein: "Dr. Sharon Elrai is a significant reinforcement of the ministry's health services system and actions to cut off the chain of infection."