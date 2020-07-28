Smotrich to AG: Order removal of TV series 'The Jews are Coming'

MK Bezalel Smotrich of Yamina appealed to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit demanding that the television series "The Jews Are Coming" ("Hayehudim Ba'im") be removed from the broadcast schedule of the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation due to violation of the law.

"The series includes extreme belittling of and contempt for Judaism and the Bible and causes great damage to the holy items of Israel and the religious feelings of tens of thousands of Jews in the simplest sense. In recent days, we have witnessed a broad public uprising against the broadcast of the series, which indicates the wide scope of the harm to the religious feelings caused by its broadcast," Smotrich wrote.