Head of INSS: Too early to say the incident in the north is behind us

The head of the Institute for National Security Studies, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amos Yadlin, referred to the incident on the northern border with Hezbollah.

"The incident on Har Dov ended in a reasonable manner for Israel: early detection and thwarting the infiltration of a squad of Hezbollah terrorists into Israel, with no casualties for our forces. In the meantime fire has stopped, but it is too early to declare that the incident is behind us until we are sure that Hezbollah is satisfied with it and is putting its terrorists back on routine."