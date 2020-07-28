|
07:45
Reported
News BriefsAv 7, 5780 , 28/07/20
Economics Min. Peretz: Once we vote on budget, we'll regain stability
Economics Minister Amir Peretz addressed the issue of the budget in an interview on Reshet Bet.
"I very much hope that no one plans to bring us to an election. You sign an agreement and you have to abide by it. And if you want to change it - you need the other side to agree. Once we vote on the budget - we will return to political, economic and social stability," Peretz said.
Last Briefs