News BriefsAv 7, 5780 , 28/07/20
PA: We'll continue to refuse tax revenues from Israel
Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday that despite a financial crisis and inability to pay full salary to its employees, the PA would still refuse to accept the tax revenues from Israel through coordination.
Shtayyeh said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah that his government still refuses to accept the tax revenues that make up more than 60 percent of the general PA revenues.
