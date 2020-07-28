|
Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20
Kim: Our nuclear weapons guarantee our safety
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Monday there will be no more war as the country’s nuclear weapons guarantee its safety and future despite unabated outside pressure and military threats, Reuters reported, citing state media.
Kim made the remarks as he celebrated the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, which fell on July 27, with a reception for veterans, the official KCNA news agency said.
