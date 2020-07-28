|
Spanish PM: We're better prepared to deal with second COVID-19 wave
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that his country was better prepared to deal with a second wave of coronavirus now than it was during the month of March.
Sanchez also said that Britain’s decision to slap a quarantine on people travelling from Spain was unfair and added that the Spanish government was in touch with the British government to try and make it change its mind.
