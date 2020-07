00:52 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Scooter rider moderately injured in accident in Kiryat Ata A 25-year-old scooter rider was moderately injured in an accident in Kiryat Ata on Monday night. He was evacuated to hospital by Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics. ► ◄ Last Briefs