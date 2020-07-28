Republican lawmaker files criminal referral against Zuckerberg

US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday filed a criminal referral against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly making false statements to Congress during two joint hearings in April 2018, Newsweek reports.

Gaetz said Zuckerberg "repeatedly and categorically denied" Facebook engaged in bias against conservatives or censored content supportive of President Donald Trump. However, a Project Veritas investigation revealed the "overwhelming majority" of content Facebook's artificial intelligence filtered was in support of Trump and other Republican people and ideals.