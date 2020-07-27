Melania Trump to renovate White House garden

First Lady Melania Trump said she has plans of renovating the White House Rose Garden where her husband has been making coronavirus media briefings over the past few months, AP reported.

Melania said she wanted the outdoor facility to return to its original 1962 look that existed during John F. Kennedy's administration.

She said that decades of use had caused decay and that she wanted to add a more modern style, while preserving the legacy of the garden.

Mrs. Trump has carried out a number of White House projects including renovation of the Red and Blue Rooms and construction of a tennis court in another section of the building.

“The very act of planting a garden involves hard work and hope in the possibility of a bright future,” she stated.