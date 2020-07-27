Lapid: I want to be the next Prime Minister

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said he wants to be the man to replace Netanyahu as Israel's next PM.

In an interview with I24News, Lapid said that besides radical left or right-wingers, he is able to deal with anyone on the political spectrum.

Lapid also said that as leader of the second largest party in the Knesset, he's going to be the "one to challenge for the post of PM in the next elections."