Tennessee mini-golf center ransacked by angry teens

According to police reports, 300 to 400 teens destroyed a mini-gold establishment Saturday after employees attempted to throw them out of the facility without providing refunds.

Fox News reported that dozens of teens were dropped off at the Golf and Games Family Park in Memphis, Tenn. in violation of CV-19 guidelines against mass gatherings.

When one of the party-goers set off fireworks in the middle of the event, a stampede broke out, forcing management to close the facility. Chaos erupted, with teens destroying parts of the center.

The business has since updated its policy which now states that all under-aged individuals must be supervised by adults.