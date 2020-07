22:12 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 MK Yevgeny Sova: 'Deportation from Gush Katif was a mistake' Read more MK Yevgeny Sova from Yisrael Beyteinu talks about lessons he believes should be learned 15 years after expulsion. ► ◄ Last Briefs