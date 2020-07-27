Portland rioters tackle nearby city

Anarchist rioters took to the streets of another town in the state of Oregon after 60 consecutive nights of protest in the city of Portland following the killing of George Floyd.

Fox News reported that rioters targeted a federal courthouse and county jail in the city of Eugene, Oregon Saturday night.

Once a group of counter-protesters left the scene, rioters spread to the city's downtown, smashing store windows, spray painting buildings, and trapping staff members inside a local brewery.