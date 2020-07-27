Iran to destroy mini-replica of US ship in 'live-fire' excercise

US satellite images confirmed that Iran is making preparations to conduct a "live-fire" exercise, destroying a fake vessel supposed to represent a smaller-sized version of the USS Nimitz.

The boat was pulled into the strategic Strait of Hormuz Sunday, as reported by Fox News.

The exercise is seen as Iran's attempt to send a warning to US forces.

A spokesperson for the US Navy said she didn't understand what Iran was trying to achieve, but that the US remained "confident [of its] ability to defend [ourselves] against any maritime threat.”