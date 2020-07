20:16 Reported News Briefs Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Av 6, 5780 , 27/07/20 Watch: PM Netanyahu and DM Gantz meet after the Infiltration attempt Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, joined Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for a situation assessment together with IDF CoS, Aviv Kochavi, Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, MG Tamir Heyman, and Commander of the Operations Directorate, MG Aharon Haliva. ► ◄ Last Briefs